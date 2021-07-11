Critical Review: Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) vs. GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tele Group and GFL Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele Group N/A N/A N/A GFL Environmental -21.35% 1.50% 0.56%

Tele Group has a beta of 98.2, suggesting that its stock price is 9,720% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tele Group and GFL Environmental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GFL Environmental $3.22 billion 3.22 -$742.69 million $0.13 243.85

Tele Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GFL Environmental.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tele Group and GFL Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GFL Environmental 0 3 7 0 2.70

GFL Environmental has a consensus target price of $37.31, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. Given GFL Environmental’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than Tele Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats Tele Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tele Group Company Profile

Tele Group Corp., a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns. The company's developing products also include HitLabel.com, a Web destination to offer music contests, and to provide musicians with viral tools for promoting their work and staying in tune with their fans; MyCircle.com, a universally accessible, application-agnostic social computing platform to offer users with a single, customizable interface for managing various facets of their online activity; and AdCircle, an interactive, graphical, and online classified advertising platform for buyers and sellers. The company was formerly known as NeXplore Corporation and changed its name to Tele Group Corp. in December 2020. Tele Group Corp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc. operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers. The company's infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils, as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, and excavation and shoring services. Its liquid waste management business collects, manages, transports, processes, and disposes of a range of industrial and commercial liquid wastes, as well as resells liquid waste products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

