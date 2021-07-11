CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,084,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,757,000 after buying an additional 71,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,665 shares of company stock worth $43,807,199. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $264.44 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $269.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

