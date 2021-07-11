Cryptrust (CTRT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,961.00

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Cryptrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Cryptrust has a market cap of $35,380.79 and $1,961.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00115985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00160810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,270.17 or 0.99968587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.31 or 0.00946037 BTC.

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

