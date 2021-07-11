Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.71.

NYSE:CWK opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,198,820.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.