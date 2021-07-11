CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. CVE:NXR.UN has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.09.

CVE:NXR.UN Company Profile

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

