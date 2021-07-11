CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

CVI stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.63. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CVR Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

