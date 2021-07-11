CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,631,571 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,189 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $122,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $81.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.