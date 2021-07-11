CWV Chain (CWV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.77 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and $13,958.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00114727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00160572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,341.56 or 0.99994745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.91 or 0.00951882 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

