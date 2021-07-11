Dai (DAI) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $5.50 billion and approximately $247.91 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00053870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.95 or 0.00873104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00044456 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,489,662,203 coins and its circulating supply is 5,489,661,714 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

