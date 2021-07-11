Dale Chappell Sells 48,010 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -2.37. Humanigen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $33.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $6,498,000. Think Investments LP increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,314.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 253,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

