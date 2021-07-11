Dale Chappell Sells 48,010 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,433,543.28.
- On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $7,445,880.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,076,213.26.
- On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.
Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -2.37. Humanigen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $33.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $6,498,000. Think Investments LP increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,314.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 253,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
Humanigen Company Profile
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
