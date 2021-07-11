Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives €60.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.07 ($70.67).

BN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of EPA:BN traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, hitting €59.46 ($69.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.83. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

