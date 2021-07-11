Danske Lowers Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) to Hold

Danske cut shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41.
About Tomra Systems ASA
Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.
