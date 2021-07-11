Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion.

DRI opened at $148.58 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.38. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.96.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,885 shares of company stock valued at $11,517,334. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

