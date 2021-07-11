Daré Bioscience’s (DARE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.20.

NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 164,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126,560 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

