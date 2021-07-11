Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,673 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $265,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $6,218,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL opened at $42.92 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

