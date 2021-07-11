Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DEN shares. Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.00. 400,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,733. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. Analysts forecast that Denbury will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 5,772.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 85,439 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.