Dennis Polk Sells 7,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total value of $1,135,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Concentrix alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $781,500.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00.

Concentrix stock opened at $162.64 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $166.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.58. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.