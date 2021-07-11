DerivaDAO (DDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $61.36 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $2.35 or 0.00006981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $61.36 million and $35,306.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00115894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00161568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,756.22 or 1.00220411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.96 or 0.00958843 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.