DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives $56.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DMTK. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th.

DermTech stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,155. DermTech has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,522,820.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,203 shares of company stock worth $10,519,760. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $935,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $1,524,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $1,104,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $1,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

