Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $38.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.