Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $353.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $353.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.45.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock opened at $329.33 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $332.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.05.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $297,815,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 585,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 543,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $123,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.