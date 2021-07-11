Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Target Price to $1,074.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,266.80.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $973.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,044.89. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $583.97 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total transaction of $2,791,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

