Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.3545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.