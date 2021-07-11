DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target Raised to GBX 340

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:DFS opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14. DFS Furniture has a 1-year low of GBX 140.20 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 318.50 ($4.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £697.64 million and a P/E ratio of -26.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.78.
DFS Furniture Company Profile
