DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target Raised to GBX 340

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:DFS opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14. DFS Furniture has a 1-year low of GBX 140.20 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 318.50 ($4.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £697.64 million and a P/E ratio of -26.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.78.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

