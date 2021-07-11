Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $97,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE Y opened at $673.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $471.19 and a one year high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $694.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

