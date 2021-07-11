Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,465,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.16% of G-III Apparel Group worth $104,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 127,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 315,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 98,204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIII. B. Riley lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIII opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.