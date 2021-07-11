Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $105,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

Shares of NTAP opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

