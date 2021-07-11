Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $106.08 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,108,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,002 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.58% of United Community Banks worth $106,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,804,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after buying an additional 237,275 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 192,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.