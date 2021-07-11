Doctors Coin Reaches Market Cap of $179.09 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $179.09 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002257 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00060426 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.