Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,291,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $103,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,524 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 626,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,524,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,058,000 after purchasing an additional 163,659 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,841 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

DEI stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.37.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.