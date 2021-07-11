Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $51,000 in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

