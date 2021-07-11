Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.75. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,958,967 shares of company stock worth $87,962,444. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 32.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.