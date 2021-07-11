Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $862.26 Million

Analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce sales of $862.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $870.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $849.26 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $514.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECHO stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.73. 153,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $765.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

