ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

ECNCF traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,861. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

