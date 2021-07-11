Einsteinium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $96,753.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $96,753.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00394427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,831,074 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

