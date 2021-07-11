Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELAN. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.