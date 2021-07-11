Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,156,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,710,380 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $829,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,983,000 after purchasing an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,381 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE ELAN opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.45.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.