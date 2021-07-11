Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 24,538 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 24,538 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $688,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,349 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $285,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 238.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,839 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

