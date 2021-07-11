Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,227 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Energizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

