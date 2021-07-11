EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of analysts have commented on ENLC shares. TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

ENLC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 2,063,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 37,310 shares of company stock worth $183,951 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

