Entain (LON:ENT) Given Top Pick Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their top pick rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entain has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,885.83 ($24.64).

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,870 ($24.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £10.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.82. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,715.80.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.