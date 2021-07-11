EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of EOG Resources worth $819,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

