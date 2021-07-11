Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,876 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,187,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,095 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,168,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,291,430. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

