Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $47.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.43.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

