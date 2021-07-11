Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $303,000 in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JD. HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $73.56 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

