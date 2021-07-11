Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,592 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:CYH opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

