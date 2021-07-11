Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,121 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $217.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $119.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.30.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

