Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 433 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.