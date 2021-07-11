Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $344,000 Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $193,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $34.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

