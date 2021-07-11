Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $357,000 Position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,419 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $446.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

RBNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

